Obaseki, Shaibu Displaying Rascality, Abandoned Governance — LP Guber Aspirant

Lucky Ehis Obiyan, a Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant for the Edo State 2024 election, has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for allegedly abandoning governance for personal feud.

The aspirant stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the LP national secretariat, during his official declaration to run for governor.

He said the State in the last eight years, has been pushed into a situation where draconian and anti-people policies were dished out at the expense of peoples’ resources.

“We won’t show such rascality and abandon the state. We will transform the state into a modernised city across the LG by making LP not just attractive but make the state a citadel of excellence,” Obiyan said.

While noting that Edo had been grappling with economic and infrastructural deficit and reduced to emperor kind of leadership, Obinya promised to slash fees for tertiary education by 50 per cent if elected.