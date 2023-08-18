Budapest 2023: Tobi Amusan Cleared Of Doping Violations, Suspension Lifted

World Athletics has given sprinter Tobi Amusan the green light to compete in the upcoming world championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Recall that in July, the Nigerian, who is the women’s hurdles record holder, was provisionally suspended for missing three drug tests within 12 months and faced a two-year ban if the charges were upheld.

However, her suspension was seen as a huge blow to Nigeria’s chances at the competition. Following the development, the Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) left out Amusan from the country’s contingent to the World Athletics Championship set to begin on Saturday.

Tobi vowed to challenge the suspension, maintaining that she is a “clean athlete”.

She said: “I am a CLEAN athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she tweeted hours after the provisional suspension.

“Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

But with Thursday’s development, Amusan will take part in the competition billed for Hungary.

In a statement on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that Amusan “did not commit an anti-doping rule violation.”

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a Thursday evening statement.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”