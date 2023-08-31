Pastor Sets Lady Ablaze During Deliverance In Ogun

A 21-year-old lady, identified as Sukura Owodunni has reportedly been set ablaze by a pastor, Taiwo Odebiyi during deliverance session.

The sad incident was said to have occurred on August 17, 2023, at the Cherubim and Seraphim Maberu Parish in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The victim had visited the church for a special prayer at the pastor’s invitation, and she was instructed to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle for the deliverance.

According to The Punch, the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the lady’s body while praying for her and lit the candle.

Shockingly, Owodunni’s clothes were up in flames, causing severe burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

An eyewitness said the suspect was immediately arrested after the Divisional Police Officer in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the premises.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said the victim was abandoned to fend for her medical bills.

She noted that the suspect had been arrested, and further investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident.

Odutola, “The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected.”