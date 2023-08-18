Police Foil Abduction, Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State as the security men, through intelligence, foiled the abduction process.

It was gathered that on August 17, 2023, at about 20.35 hours, the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara police station received information from members of the community that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in a white Benz GLK with reg. No ABC-448-HC around the Ogharake community.

However, the DPO swiftly mobilised and led a team of the Command’s Anti-cult unit alongside the divisional patrol team to the area with the support of community youth and local vigilantes.

However, the team, embarked on a serious patrol of the area until about 2150 hours when the policemen sighted the said vehicle and on getting closer to the vehicle, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the bush.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe said in a signed statement that upon search of the vehicle, the kidnapped victim was rescued by the operatives.

He also confirmed that 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered.

The PPRO stated that the investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped in Sapele at the entrance of his apartment on the same date at about 1900 hours.

Meanwhile, the victim has since been reunited with his family while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing, according to the police spokesman.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, while commending the efforts of the DPO and his men, also assured members of the public that the Command will continue to embark on a more proactive and intelligence-led operation “to see that these criminal elements are completely flushed out of the state.”

The CP urged members of the public to assist the police by providing useful, timely, and credible information that will aid in crime fighting.