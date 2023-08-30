‘Private Sector Pleased With Tinubu’s Bold Decisions’ — Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Transcorp Power Limited says the private sector is encouraged by the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a chat with State House journalists after meeting with the President on Tuesday, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation lauded Tinubu for his policy initiatives since taking office.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) chairman further expressed optimism that Nigerians will reap the benefits of the reforms in due course.

His words: “The private sector is encouraged with the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it is all about the Nigerian people.

“It is all about the youths. It is all about making sure that women are involved and empowered.

“It is all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind and I believe, as a private sector person, that the actions and the decisions the president is taking now will help our people in the long run.”

Elumelu urged Nigerians to be more patient with the President and the ongoing process.

“A bit of patience, you know Rome was not built in a day,” he said.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Elumelu called for investments in Nigeria’s power sector, saying it was “ironic” that Nigeria has abundant gas resources but cannot optimally operate its power plants.