Rodri’s Dramatic Winner Sends Man City To The Top Of EPL Table

Rodrigo Hernández scored a terrific late winner to earn Manchester City 1-2 victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and send the defending champions to the top of the Premier League.

Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.

Erling Haaland earlier missed a first-half penalty before heading the opener from Jack Grealish’s cross just after the hour mark.

The win was Pep Guardiola's 200th Premier League win as City manager in just his 269th game, the quickest any boss has reached 200 wins in English top-flight history.

Although he was absent from the touchline, recovering from back surgery, Guardiola has been pulling the strings from afar in recent days.

This result also marked the first time City have won the first three games of a campaign since the Spaniard’s first season as manager in 2016-17.

City, with assistant boss Juanma Lillo giving orders, deserved to take all three points after dominating possession and creating the better chances.