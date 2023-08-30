Subsidy Removal: ‘Nigeria Is A Poor Country’ — Charles Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo has said that it is high time Nigerians realize that they live in a poor country and act accordingly.

He insisted that those in leadership position must begin to show the citizens that Nigeria is a poor country by living within their means.

Soludo, who spoke on Tuesday during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State wing, described the removal of subsidy as necessary.

He said: “It’s high time the country woke up to the reality that it is a poor country and began to live within its means.

“Starting from those in leadership, there was a need to begin to live and demonstrate to the people that Nigeria is a poor country.

“The reality of the subsidy removal affected everybody, not just civil servants. The present administration’s plan to cushion the effects was all-encompassing, including immediate and medium-term efforts.”

Soludo said his government would recruit more teachers and continue to give accessible and quality education to the citizenry.