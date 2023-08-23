‘Those Criticising Kumuyi For Believing In Nigeria Are Hypocrites’ – Reno Omokri

Controversial Nigerian socio-political writer, Reno Omokri has knocked some political loyalists for criticizing the general overseer of Deeper Life Ministries, Williams Kumuyi over his appeal, asking Nigerians to believe in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Kumuyi, while addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun state on Tuesday, said that God would use Tinubu to build Nigeria.

Pastor Kumuyi urged Nigerians to support the new ministers recently appointed by Tinubu and believe that God will use them as instruments to build the nation.

“Those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet, they are not new people, who have never done anything.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done.

If we support them, not criticise their every step, accept them and believe that God will work through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and we all believe that we are going to see new things for our country through the president and cabinet members. Good things will happen,” he said.

However, Kumuyi’s message, seems not to be okay with some political groups however, greeted with backlash from opponents of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Reacting via Twitter, Omokri argued that it was hypocritical to condemn the clergyman for believing in Nigeria and praise the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi for asking the church to take over the government.

According to him, “Can his critics tells us precisely what is wrong with what Pastor Kumuyi said here? They had no issue with Peter campaigning from church to church, but they have problems with this?

“Hypocrisy Is When You Curse Pastor Kumuyi For Believing in Nigeria and Praise Obi For Asking The Church To Take Over Nigeria.”