Unqualified Engineer Installed Elevator That Killed Lagos Doctor — Medical Guild

The Medical Guild of Lagos says the elevator installation that led to the death of Vwaere Diaso at the Lagos Island General Hospital, was done by a contractor who did not have the required certification.

Recall that an elevator fell from the 10th floor of the hospital building on Tuesday and caused the death of Diaso, a medical doctor undertaking housemanship at the healthcare facility.

The deceased was said to be inside the elevator on her way to the ground floor to pick up a delivery from a dispatch rider when the accident occurred.

Sa’eid Ahmad, Chairman of the guild, at a press conference, said Orivac Engineering, the contractor, had a general engineering qualification with purported years of experience that did not include elevator installation or maintenance.

The Chairman who said the elevator failed to work during its commissioning in June 2021, noted that the contractor attributed it to inadequate power supply from the generator hired for the inauguration.

He added that there were no verifiable maintenance services provided during the first and second installation of the elevator.

“Regular maintenance was supposed to be done every four weeks on the elevator for optimum performance,” he said.

According to him, the contractor, installers, and other persons involved in the shoddy installation should be found culpable and made to face the law.

He however furthered that a series of infrastructural challenges had trailed the house officers’ quarters of the hospital since its rehabilitation in 2015 to 2016.

He assured that the guild would follow up on the investigation to ensure justice is served.

Information Nigeria reports that the Lagos state Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have also said they will probe the engineering firm that installed the elevator.