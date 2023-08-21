We Are Sure President Tinubu’s Ministers Will Do Well – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in the ability of the Ministers appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do their job excellently.

The party led this out in its congratulatory message shortly after the 45 Ministers were sworn-in on Monday at an event held at the banquet hall of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

READ MORE: “This Is Not How To Run A Government” – Former Presidential Candidate Knocks Tinubu

According to the APC, the Ministers will ensure the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria.

“We congratulate newly-appointed ministers on their inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. We are confident that the new members of Federal Executive Council will ensure the successful implementation of our Renewed Hope agenda to positively transform our dear country,” the ruling party tweeted.

Shortly after the sworn-in of the new Ministers, the President vowed to hold his Ministers accountable for the standards that Nigerians have been promised.

He said, “I know you and I delegate this authority, but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant of delivery, accountability, and transparency. Nigerians expect that you will act with integrity, dignity, and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians.