Why I Killed My Ex-Lover, Removed Her Intestines – Football Coach Speaks (Video)

Bankole Oginni, a 45-year-old man arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his ex-lover and dissecting her stomach, has explained the reasons for his atrocious action.

Oginni was said to have committed the heinous crime at his residence in Oke-Aro, Akure, after luring the victim to his house via a phone invitation.

According to Daily Post, the suspect was caught red-handed when the deceased was traced to his house after she failed to return home on Saturday.

Speaking about the death of his ex-lover, Bankole explained that the victim sought financial help from him, in which he asked her to visit his family home to get the money.

He said when she came around he offered her coke after which she slumped, and due to the fear, he poured her hot water in a bid to revive her back to life.

He noted that when all attempt to revive her failed, out of panic, he cut off her intestines to hide the deceased body.

