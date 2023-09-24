Abuja-Lagos Highway To Be Completed In Four Years — Umahi

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, on Saturday, revealed that the proposed Abuja-Lagos highway will be completed in four years.

Speaking in a press conference in Lagos, the Minister said driving from Lagos to Abuja will take four hours when the project is completed.

Umahi added that the road will be made with concrete, which is “cheaper than asphalt. ”

Flanked by Kenny Martins, the chairman of Advance Engineering Company — a consortium in charge of the highway — said the project, a Public Private Partnership (PPP), would be solely funded by the consortium in charge.

According to him, the Federal Government would only be in charge of supervision.

His words: “When I first introduced this to the public, many doubting Thomases were saying ‘it is impossible, Lagos-Abuja that is done in 14 hours cannot be done in four and half hours’, that is the renewed hope of Mr President.

“The president has approved that I fast-track this project. This project is going to be two lanes, but each lane is going to be a two-carriage way and it is going to be 14 metres.

“The only carriageway that is equivalent to this is the third mainland bridge where each carriageway is 14 metres. It is going to be built on 275-millimeter thick concrete.”

Umahi also disclosed that the live-shelf design of the project will be 100 years, adding that it would also include a number of bridges and tolling points.

“We are not putting any kobo but we will assist them in every direction. I give kudos to Advance Engineering Company, I am very satisfied with their concept and what they have put in place,”

“So, the next thing is to bring the business proposal so we can negotiate on what the cost of the project is going to be. Then they go to the ministry of finance and negotiate on the issue of their money.

“The good thing is that we are building this road on concrete so we can predict the cost of this project. In asphalt, you cannot predict the cost. The cost of asphalt roads changes every month,” he added.

He also said he has given directives that “all ongoing projects that have not advanced up to 80 percent” should be completed using concrete.