Abuja Was Wrecked, Massively Defrauded’ – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the revelation on the rate of contract inflation in Abuja.

It was gathered that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had earlier exposed some contracts being inflated in the nation’s capital.

Wike said the rate of disparities in projects handled by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) is shocking.

He described the trend of contract inflation as worrisome and must stop at once. Wike said contracts of about 10 billion have been inflated to 119 billion.

The Minister, who also visited the rehabilitation of Lower Usuma Dam Water Works, Gurara Road in Bwari, noted that the project was awarded as an emergency contract but realized on getting to the project site that it had not been awarded fully.

In a post via X, formerly known as Twitter, Shehu Sani said the recent revelation shows that FCT was wrecked and massively defrauded under the last administration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also commended the exposure which he described as a ‘disaster’, adding that the last government left poor infrastructures in FCT.

He wrote: “The shocking revelation coming out of the FCT Ministry shows that Abuja was wrecked and massively defrauded under the last administration.

“They left behind a Rising crime wave, dead street lights, inflated contracts, abandoned metro, indiscriminate conversion of residential areas to shopping malls and Hotels, poor services & desecration of Green areas. On this, I commend the exposure of this disaster. I wish the new FCT administration more success.”