Again, National Grid Collapses

The national grid, on Tuesday, suffered another system collapse.

The development comes five days after a previous grid collapse, which was restored in less than 24 hours.

Before then, the nation had enjoyed over 421 days of consistent grid stability, since 20 July, 2022.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), in a notice to customers, said the system collapsed at 11:31 am.

The firm said the development caused a total loss of supply across its network.

“We are currently engaging with our partners at the National Control Centre as we await further updates on restoration,” the DisCo said.

Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, confirmed that the company lost supply from the grid saying, “In fact, since about 11.31 am, we lost supply. There has not been supply in our network. That’s our situation, but no concrete confirmation yet that it is due to a system collapse.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Kunle Kola Olubiyo, President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, suggested that the country has recorded another grid collapse.

“Another grid collapse. Frequency reduced to 47, No Spinning reserve amid load rejection? What’s going on ???” he said in a post on a WhatsApp group.

Ndidi Mbah, spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), reacting, said that the national grid restoration nationwide has reached advanced stage.

According to her, power supply has been restored to the West, North Central, South South, South East, and a large portion of the Northern parts of the country.

On the latest grid collapse, Mbah said that in the course of restoration, the process initially suffered a setback.

She said this does not amount to another collapse,

”In the course of any grid restoration process, challenges may be encountered. This happened while the grid restoration was in progress, but it was promptly addressed.

“It would be recalled that the last total system collapse recorded was on July 20, 2022.

“Prior to this, the system had been stable in spite of the challenges posed by zero spinning reserve and lack of System Control and lack of adequate Data Acquisition (SCADA) essential to a strong and stable grid, among others,” Mbah said.

The TCN said it has been able to maintain 400 days of grid stability because it developed and deployed in-house stop gap measures and tools that it has continued to use to manage the nations grid, ensuring its stability.