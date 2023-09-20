Lagos Boy With Missing Intestine Dies

Adebola Akin-Bright, the young boy whose intestines got missing after a surgery has died due to complications.

A source close to the family of the deceased told BBC that Akin-Bright died on Tuesday evening.

He was reportedly pronounced dead few hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly directed the Ministry of Health to release funds for his treatment abroad.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, however, called for the immediate arrest of the doctor of the private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre, in the Alimoso Local Government Area of the state, who performed the initial surgery that led to the missing small intestine of the boy while investigations continued.

READ ALSO: Woman Laments 12-Year-Old Son’s Missing Intestine In Lagos Hospital

Recall that a five-man ad-hoc committee was established to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the boy’s intestine.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, while giving the preliminary report of the panel, said that the full report would soon be presented, adding that some shocking discoveries were made in the course of the investigations.

“We made some shocking discoveries in the course of our investigation. The incident is very unusual, but we want the boy to survive and we know Mr. Speaker is very interested in his survival too. We went to LASUTH on the directives of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, to find out the health status of Adebola Akin-Bright. The hospital told us that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had taken care of the bill for his treatment at LASUTH.

“Adams, however, said they were told by the hospital that Akin-Bright needed to be transferred urgently to either the United States of America or United Kingdom for an intestine transplant and that communications were ongoing with hospitals in the two countries,” he had stated.