BBNaija All Stars: Kogi PDP Guber. Candidate Dino Melaye Campaigns For Ilebaye

Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye, has solicited support for Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye.

Ilebaye, who on Monday secured her place in the finale as the Head of House, is now a step closer to the N120 million grand prize.

Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming election, shared in a post on his X account a picture of himself alongside Ilebaye’s father.

Melaye asked the people of Kogi State to support Ilebaye and urged netizens to vote for her on the ongoing reality show.

“With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State. Vote Ilebaye,” he said.

See post below: