BBNaija All Stars: “I Was One-Man Army In The House” – Alex

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Amuche Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has said she was a “one-man army” during her time on the show.

She said she couldn’t say categorically that anyone was her friend in the House.

Alex stated this in an interview with Africa Magic on Tuesday.

She said, “Friend’, that’s a very strong word to use. Friendship is only determined after the Big Brother show. So, you can’t really tell that friend that you made in there.

“My favourite All-Star housemate, I think everyone. Because I that House, you have times when you fallout with this person, and you’re in good terms with this person. And then tomorrow, you are not in good terms. So, I really don’t have a favourite housemate.

“The dynamics between Pere and I having a good relationship from the beginning and having not so good a relationship in the end, I can’t really say for sure what it was. But just like I said, our wavelength was on different frequencies. Plus, I don’t even know anything that is going on yet. So, I can’t even tell who was my friend or who wasn’t my friend. One thing I know is that, I was a one-man army in that House from the day Prince left.”