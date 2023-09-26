BBNaija All Stars: “I Have A Crush On Omah Lay” – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has admitted to having a crush on famous singer, Omah Lay.

In a chat with fellow housemates on Tuesday, Mercy disclosed that the ‘Soso’ crooner is the only celebrity she might want to get intimate with.

She said despite her obsession with the singer, she does not follow him on social media.

She said, “Omah Lay will kill me. I love him so much but he doesn’t know. I don’t even follow him on social media. He is the only artist I might wanna f**k.”

Recall that Mercy had disclosed on the reality show that she is currently in a relationship.

She said her boyfriend promised to give her N120m; the equivalent of the grand prize of the reality show if she agreed not to join the All-Star edition but she insisted on coming.