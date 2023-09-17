Bus Driver Knocks Down Police Officer In Anambra

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been killed in a tragic road accident in Anambra State.

The Command’s spokesperson DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, said that the officer was killed in a horrible vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

According to him, the driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

INFORMATION NIGERI reports that understands that the victim, Anthony Ogbodo, was a Superintendent of Police.

READ MORE: Five Die, Others Injured In Anambra Road Accident (Photos)

“The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

“This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

“The Command mourns the passage of the Officer and wishes to condole his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case,” Ikenga added.