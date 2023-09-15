Five Die, Others Injured In Anambra Road Accident (Photos)

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident that happened at the Odumodu Junction by Nteje, along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway, Anambra State, on Friday morning.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the accident involved two vehicles, a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus with registration number: XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with registration number: T-19094LA.

It was gathered that ten people comprising three male adults and seven female adults, were involved in the accident, which happened around 7:30 a.m.

However, the container of the truck fell on the commercial bus while the driver was trying to navigate through the failed portion of the road.

According to PUNCH, quoted an eyewitness as saying that, the two vehicles were en route to different locations – one was said to be going to Awka while the other was going to Onitsha.

“Five persons, all female, were killed, while two male adults and two female adults sustained various degrees of injuries and one male adult was rescued unhurt.

“The two vehicles got to the spot at the same time and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crashed,” the eyewitness reportedly said.

Confirming the accident, the acting Sector Public Education Officer for Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, told journalists that the probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to the failed portion of the road.

She said, “10 people comprising three male adults, seven female adults were involved in the crash. Five female adults were killed while male adults and two female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries and one male adult was rescued unhurt.