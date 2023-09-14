Police Storm Kidnappers’ Hideout In Anambra, Arrest One, Rescue Victim

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnap Squad, working alongside local vigilantes, have invaded a kidnapping gang at Nnewi Ichi, in the Nnewi-North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to the public on Thursday morning, the State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the operation was carried out by the command’s Anti-Kidnap Squad in connection with local vigilantes.

He said the security operatives acted, on information about the kidnappers hideout and stormed the kidnapping gang at Nnewi Ichi, in the Nnewi-North.

Ikenga noted that a kidnapped victim, found in the hideout was rescued and conveyed to a hospital at Nnewi for treatment.

“One of the suspected kidnappers was arrested. Operatives recovered one pump-action gun and two locally fabricated hand grenades at the hideout,” Ikenga noted.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the police operatives and the local vigilante team on this collaboration that has been effective against criminal elements, asked them to sustain the onslaught until crime is reduced to the barest minimum and people can move around in safety,” he added.