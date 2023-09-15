Tinubu Appoints Yemi Cardoso As CBN Governor, Nominates Four Deputies

Pending the confirmation by the Senate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday approved the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a term of five years.

“This directive is in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and four Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria, subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed.

Tinubu, in the statement titled ‘President Tinubu nominates new CBN governor and management team for senate screening and confirmation,’ also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, for a term of five years at the first instance, pending Senate’s confirmation.

They include Emem Usoro, Muhammad Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello. ⁣

