Stray Bullet Kills Female 100-Level UNIZIK’s Student As Cultists Clash

A year-one female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, identified as Uche Jovita Chigozirim, has been killed by a stray bullet suspected to have been fired by cultists during a clash.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident happened late on Thursday, along the popular Miracle Junction in Ifite Awka.

A colleague of the deceased, Dickson Anayochi, who spoke with journalists, confirmed that Chigozirim, from the Faculty of Health Science student, was hit by a stray bullet.

He added that the tragic incident is a regular occurrence in the UNIZIK environment and called on the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force to beef up security in the area.

READ MORE: Anambra Pastor Burried In Bush For Committing Suicide After Lover Jilted Him

Anayochi said: “This girl, Uche Jovita Chigozirim, a 100 level student of the faculty of Health Science was killed yesterday evening by stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the UNIZIK environment and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the Inspector General of Police help us with a checkpoint around Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad,” he said.