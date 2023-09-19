Cult Clash: Ogun Govt Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew On Sagamu

As part of efforts to bring normalcy and end chaos disturbing the peace of Sagamu town, the Ogun State government has imposed curfew in the headquarters of Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming after the recent clashes among rival cult groups that engaged themselves in a supremacy battle since Wednesday last week.

However, the restriction of human and vehicular movement is from 7pm to 6am.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran announced the development via a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He assured residents in the town that their lives and property would be secured.

The state government, therefore, urged residents of Sagamu to abide by the restriction order, pending the time the security of the area will improve.

The statement read: “This is to notify residents of Sagamu and its environs of total restriction of human and vehicular movement as a way of taking firm control of the security architecture of the area and protect the lives of the people and their property.

“We, therefore, implore the residents of the area to abide strictly to this restriction order and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book immediately.”