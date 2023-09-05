Enough Of Shady Road Projects, Contractors Using Asphalt Must Sign 30-Year Durability Agreement – Umahi

m

David Umahi, Minister of Works, on Monday, disclosed that contractors using asphalt in road construction in the country must sign a 30-year durability agreement for the projects.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Umahi said such contractors would not be stopped from using their preferred raw materials but must sign the durability agreement.

The former Ebonyi governor said taxpayers must get value for their money, adding that contractors will no longer be paid for shady work.

“We are not stopping asphalt works but it is not possible to be paid for a job that we know will not stand for five years.

“Nigerians must get value for their money paid as tax. Enough of contractors doing shady work and getting paid for it.

“The concrete road when properly done will last for 50 years and we have success where we have done that apart from the one I did in Ebonyi.

“Before I left office, we delivered Abakaliki Ridgeway Road, which was funded by the African Development Bank,” he said.

Recall that, on Friday, the ministers said the Federal Government was considering making use of concrete for the construction of major roads in the country.