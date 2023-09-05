President Tinubu Departs Nigeria For G-20 Summit In India

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday morning, departed Abuja for New Delhi, to attend G-20 leaders’ summit.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu is expected to share the country’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

However, with its collective contribution of up to 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and housing 60% of the world’s population, the G-20 constitutes a significant economic power bloc of socio-economic opportunity and geo-political stability.

While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.