President Tinubu Departs Nigeria For G-20 Summit In India

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday morning, departed Abuja for New Delhi, to attend G-20 leaders’ summit.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu is expected to share the country’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.
However, with its collective contribution of up to 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and housing 60% of the world’s population, the G-20 constitutes a significant economic power bloc of socio-economic opportunity and geo-political stability.
While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.
This is consistent with the desire of the President to democratize foreign policy and articulate policy formulation and implementation through a Whole-of-Society and a Whole-of-Government approach that achieves the nation’s long-term strategic objectives.
Once consultations are concluded, the government will decide whether or not to apply to join as appropriate.
Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip are the following members of his cabinet: Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.