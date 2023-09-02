‘Stop Criticising Tinubu, Be Positive Thinkers’ – Gov. Uzodinma To Nigerians

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the right track regarding the management of Nigeria, hence, citizens should look at the bright side of things and be optimistic about his administration.

Uzodinma who stated this during an interview on Channels Television said Nigerians must tone down their “lamentations and agitations” regarding the policies of Tinubu’s government.

According to him, the desire of the president to “recover the economy” is “so strong and impeccable”, adding that “every reasonable mind” in the country would support him.

His words: “Time has come for us to begin to wear our thinking cap. Think differently and positively. Reduce lamentations and agitations. Confront the challenges before us as a people. It is not about government or Mr. President.

“It is about our country. Collectively, we must decide to recover our country. We might not like the face of the man in power. You might not like the face of the president but you should listen to him to understand whether he is making some sense or committed.

“The commitment I have seen from President Bola Tinubu and the desire to recover the economy of this country is so strong and impeccable that every reasonable mind in the country must jump and follow. He is just less than 70 days as president and people have started lamentations. I think we should be positive thinkers and think correctly as citizens.”

On May 29, Tinubu was sworn in as the President, of which he has now spent 97 days in office.