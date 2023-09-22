The Federal Government has approved the implementation of a 25 percent pay rise for lecturers in all federal institutions.

Information Nigeria understands that the government had earlier objected to the payment of 25 percent to lecturers in the tertiary institutions when it raised that of Professors to 35 percent.

However, in a September 21 circular, issued by the office of the Auditor General (AG) of the Federation to Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, the AG noted that the implementation was approved by the Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting.

The decision was taken after “ taking into consideration, various stages of collective bargaining,” the circular stated.

The circular was sequel to a similar letter from the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission( NSIWC), dated September 14, 2023.

The letter, addressed to the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, had indicated that the government has increased the salaries of workers in the federal government institutions.

READ ALSO: Cardoso Assumes Office As CBN Governor, Emefiele Resigns

The letter signed by Ekpo Nta, Chairman of the Commission, revealed that the 23.5 percent earlier approved was increased to 25 percent.

Nta further expressed pleasure with the success the Minister’s “informal discussions have achieved”, adding that we shall endeavour to support all your efforts aimed at repositioning the education sector.”

Following this, the commission proceeded to issue a circular also dated September 14, 2023 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation among others, informing them of the implementation of the newly reviewed salaries.

The circular reads, “ The Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting having taken into consideration the various stages of collective bargaining in various sectors, and specifically engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions, and consequent upon the Federal Government’s approval, as well as 2023 budgetary provisions, approval is hereby conveyed for the revision of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure for academic staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, with effect from 1st January 2023.”