FG Considering Concrete Pavements To Last 50 Years For Major Roads — Umahi

Works Minister, David Umahi, says the Federal Government (FG) is considering making use of concrete for the construction of major roads in the country.

Umahi who made the disclosure in Akure during a courtesy visit to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of Ondo State noted that FG will redesign yet-to-be-completed road projects to concrete pavements.

According to the former Ebonyi State Governor, the use of cement for road construction has been tested in some states and it is cost-effective than bitumen.

While noting that the importation of bitumen is putting more pressure on the naira, Umahi said many roads built on concrete have a “shelf life of 50 years.”

His words: “Very important thing that I must let you know is the introduction of concrete technology on our roads.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop Criticising Tinubu, Be Positive Thinkers’ – Gov. Uzodinma To Nigerians

“We are sure that this is the way to go and it has a guarantee of 50 years.

“Not only that, you will find out that we are having so much pressure on the naira, the importation of bitumen is putting a lot of pressure on the naira.

“So cement is a local content, almost everything we need is being produced in Nigeria.

“Let me put it on record that bitumen imported in the 1950s and 1960s were of more quality than what we have today, and that’s why we are courageous to introduce the concrete road department.”

The Minister added that the recently awarded Akure-Ado-Ekiti expressway will be redesigned to a concrete pavement road.