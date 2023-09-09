G20 Summit: “Nigeria Ready To Play Vital Role” – Tinubu Tells World Leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

Recall that the Tinubu is currently attending the world leader’s summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

However, in a statement made available by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu made this known while addressing world leaders at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday.

Ajuri said the Nigerian leader called for global unity and cooperation in tackling pressing challenges, fostering inclusiveness, and establishing a fairer world order.

President Tinubu also emphasized that most of today’s pressing issues are “international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.”

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for our world.

“This is why the role and contributions of the G20 in shaping a new world order that is fair and rules-based can not be over-emphasized. A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.

READ MORE: I Was A Brilliant Student, I Am Where I Am Because Of My ‘Can-Do’ Attitude — Tinubu To Nigerians In India

“I hasten to add that such rules and global governance structures of our collective dreams must be collectively designed, collectively owned, and collectively managed. This is consistent with the true spirit of One Family, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is poised, able and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete,” he said.

Reflecting on the theme of the Summit: ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future,’ President Tinubu stressed the interconnectedness of global affairs and the need for collaborative efforts.

In addressing the sub-theme of Session II of the Summit, which is One Family, President Tinubu highlighted the magnitude of challenges facing humanity today.

“The need for us to work together as one family has, therefore, become more imperative. We must strive to create a world of inclusiveness in which everyone has access to the basic necessities of life, and in a manner that widens and strengthens the ownership of our planet regardless of one’s economic, social, and political status.”

“By doing so, we will be building a society anchored on the strong values of tolerance and mutual respect, where diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation take precedence over competition, conflict, and divisions, which are based on inflexible ideologies and belief systems,” the President concluded.