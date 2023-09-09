“If A Man Cheats On Me, I Will Cheat Back” – BBNaija Star, Dorathy

The first runner-up in Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, has said she will retaliate if a man cheats on her while in a romantic relationship.

The reality TV star made this known during an interview on ‘Toke Moments’, a podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Sharing how she acts when in a romantic relationship, Bachor said she is more of a loyalist in a romantic relationship.

She said, “I am more of a loyalist. I can be talking to multiple people, but when I am with you, I am with you. I am always open, and I always want my partner to be open with me. Tell me everything. But, if you cheat on me, I will cheat back. You are mine, I am yours; nobody is going anywhere. We are in there together. But, don’t do things to me that you wouldn’t want me to do to you.”

Speaking on her approach to communication in relationships, Dorathy admitted she has so much insecurity and would reciprocate the energy she gets from the man.

She said, “If I call you and you don’t pick my call, I also would not pick when you call me. I am actually that bad, because I have so much insecurity. I like being open. If you are not talking to me, who are you talking to? If I am going to date you or commit to you, you have to give me the same energy. It has to be full energy; you cannot give me half baked.”