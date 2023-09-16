Gov. Abba Yusuf Sacks Lands Commissioner For Threatening Kano Tribunal Judges

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has sacked Adamu Kibiya, the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, for issuing a threat to the judges of the governorship election petition tribunal in the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the commissioner at a special prayer session on Friday, held for the success of Yusuf, at the tribunal, said any judge who decides to receive a bribe would have to pay with his or her life.

In the viral video in which he spoke in Hausa language, the commissioner also threatened anyone who tries to contend for the governorship position with death.

“People voted for us and some people are attempting to do injustice. We want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge that is willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever will happen, we won’t care,” he had said during a protest organised by members of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the State.

However, State Commissioner of Information, Baba Dantiye, announced the decision at a press conference on Friday night at government house in Kano, that Yusuf has relieved Aliyu of his appointment over “unguarded comments.”

He added that the governor respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.

Dantiye said Yusuf also sacked his special adviser on youth and sports, Aliyu Yusuf popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’.

Oga Boye was reported to have made “unguarded and disrespectful statements against Vice-President Kashim Shettima.”

Dantiye said the utterances made by the Kibiya and Oga Boye do not represent the position of the State Government.

“While condemning the unfortunate threat to the Judges and the disrespect shown to the VP, we wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed do not represent the official position of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“It is important to emphasise that neither of the two officials have any clearance to speak on behalf of government and none of them serves as official spokesperson of the government.

“Henceforth, Unguarded and inflammatory statements will not be condoned. The Ministry of Information is directed to ensure that all media outlets in the state especially radio stations are complying with the extant guidelines provided by regulatory agencies.

“While expressing our faith in the judicial process, believing very strangly that justice will prevail at all the levels of judicial processes, the Kano State Government wishes to call on all residents in the state to remain law-abiding and continue to go about their normal businesses without any hindrances”, the commissioner added.