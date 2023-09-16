You Are Pushing Nigeria Into Lawlessness –– Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi said, if left unchecked, current happenings in Nigeria would only push the country further into lawlessness.

Obi decried that the ideals upon which Nigeria’s democracy is built are being eroded on a daily basis.

The former Anambra State Governor in a statement on Friday, made available via his X account, said Nigeria is currently suffering from a trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics across all three arms of government.

He added that he would continue to make himself available to offer the good leadership that Nigeria needs because he believes a better Nigeria is possible. Obi told citizens of the country not to give up despite the current happenings in Nigeria

The LP presidential candidate made the observations and submissions in a statement to mark the 2023 International Democracy Day.

According to him: “On this year’s celebration of International Democracy Day, we must remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy.

“As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.

“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government,have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

“My vision of a New and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a New and Truly Democratic Nigeria is POssible.

“Happy International Democracy Day Nigeria.”