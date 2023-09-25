Gunmen Abduct Benue’s Information Commissioner

Unknown gunmen, on Sunday night, kidnapped Matthew Abo, Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Abo was abducted from his residence at his hometown in Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of the State, which has been a major flashpoint of criminal activities.

Information Nigeria reports that the victim was sworn-in as a member of the State Executive Council on August 29th, 2023.

According to witnesses, the Commissioner was abducted by men who rode on four motorcycles to his house in Zaki-Biam, a rural town famous for being the largest yam market in the country.

Tahav Agerzua, a former media aide to two ex-Governors of the state, in his account of the incident, said that when the gunmen arrived at Abo’s residence, they ordered everyone, including his wife and children to lie face down, after which they took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

He added that the abductors compelled the commissioner at gunpoint to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwitched him.

On his part, Kula Tersoo, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, confirmed the incident, saying that, “Unfortunately, he (commissioner) was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers den.”