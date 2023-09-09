Gunmen Attack Parish House, Burn Seminarian In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have burnt down the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a seminarian in the process.

It was gathered that the attack on the cleric happened in the late hours of Thursday, 7th September.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some of the priests escaped, while Na’aman Danlami who was serving as a seminarian was caught by the fire.

However, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

According to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Friday.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are filled with pains at the wake of today (Friday) 8th September, 2023, with the sad news of the attack in our land and against our people at Fadan Kamatan Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, burning the priest’s residence and burning to death, Seminarian Bro. Naam Ngofe Danladi,” Hayab said.

“This causes us to wonder some more, where is the hope, how much more terrible could the situation get?”

“Security is everyone’s business, it is disappointing that this kind of unholy activity could be recorded at the heart of Fadan Kamantan community and the criminals will operate unchallenged.

“It is a slap to the security forces within that jurisdiction. It is a slap to the religious leaders, traditional and community leaders.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement government in her primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community, sadly we are still here.”