Ibrahim Abdullahi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the party is yet to recover from the shock of Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The PDP chieftain further wondered why the judges ruled that there was nothing wrong with the last presidential election.

Recall that the tribunal dismissed all petitions from the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart from Labour Party, Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court further affirmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 14 presidential election.

READ ALSO: PDP Gave Birth To All Other Parties In Nigeria Including APC – Atiku

Reacting to the outcome via Arise Television on Friday, Abdullahi who said it would have made much sense if the tribunal had ordered a rerun, posited that there was enough evidence provided by the PDP to nullify the election.

“There was a lot of evidence that was provided by the parties to nullify the election.

“If the judges had nullified the election and ordered a rerun, it would’ve made a lot of sense.

“But for the respected judges to say that from the beginning to the end, there’s nothing wrong with the election; it’s a shock to us. We are yet to recover from the shock,” Abdullahi said.