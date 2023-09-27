Gunmen Invade Kwara Community Kidnap Mother, Kill Son

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday, invaded the Alalubosa community, Okoolowo, Asa Local government area of Kwara State, killing one Abdul Rasheed Alafara, while two of his siblings were shot dead before abducting their mother.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, about six and armed with AK-47s, stormed the community and began shooting sporadically as residents sitting outside during the period ran for safety.

Alafara was reportedly shot in the leg before the gunmen macheted him to death while trying to escape.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that two siblings of the deceased, Semiat Mukaila and Abdullahi, are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital for gunshot wounds.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Abdullahi said the kidnappers operated for about 30 minutes before the vigilantes confronted them and killed one during an exchange of gunfire.

The victim further called on the government to equip the community’s vigilantes to improve the state’s security situation.

He said: “They abducted our mother, killed my brother and seriously injured two other siblings. Our father, who is the Magaji, escaped. But it was the tes who responded swiftly to our call that shot oad and rescued our mother.

“We called the police around 10:00 pm on Tuesday but they only came around 10:00 am today (Wednesday) several hours later.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said a team of policemen were already at the scene.