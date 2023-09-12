‘He Indeed Came To Renew Nigerians’ Hope’ – Fayose Hails Tinubu’s UAE Visa Intervention

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bringing an end to the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The presidency announced on Monday that Tinubu and the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

Fayose described the development as heart-warming.

“Resolution of the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE is no doubt heart-warming,” he wrote via X.

According to him, allowing a diplomatic row that resulted in the imposition of visa ban on Nigerians and suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, since October 2022, is no doubt a sour taste in the mouths of many Nigerians whose businesses are tied to the UAE.

“Therefore, resolving such a diplomatic deadlock in just one visit to the UAE shows that President Tinubu has come to renew the hopes of Nigerians,” he posted.