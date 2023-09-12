Not My Fault Chicago Varsity Document Shows I’m Female, Atiku Trying To Blackmail Me – Tinubu To U.S. Court

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the United States Federal Judge to ignore records suggesting the person admitted into Chicago State University in the 1970s was a female.

In a September 11 filing before Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Tinubu posited that his Nigerian political rival, Atiku Abubakar was trying to sandbag him in the ongoing case over academic documents.

One of Tinubu’s lawyers in the case, Christopher Carmichael, arguing on the President’s behalf said: “It is established beyond peradventure that it is improper to sandbag one’s opponent by raising new matter in reply.

Ahead the September 12 hearing, Justice Gilbert had recommended that all parties appear before the court amid strong indications a that a ruling was imminent in the matter.

According to Tinubu’s lawyers, controversies in the Southwest College record generated around Tinubu’s identity was a conspiracy theory and not the fault of the Nigerian leader.

“The quoted and referenced portion of the Nigerian court filing parrots conspiracy theories about President Tinubu, including that the degree from Chicago State University really belongs to a female named Bola Tinubu.

“That conspiracy theory is not an asserted basis for discovery,” Tinubu’s lawyers said.

But Peoples Gazette reports that Atiku’s lawyers, led by Angela Liu, quickly filed a response to let the judge know that the argument Tinubu’s lawyers were making should be ignored and the hearing should be allowed to proceed as scheduled.

READ ALSO: UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians As President Tinubu Secures Historic Deal

“Although Abubakar disputes the assertions made by Tinubu in his Motion for Leave and accompanying sur-response, Abubakar consents to Tinubu’s submission of the sur-response and its accompanying exhibit, Dkt. 27-1, on the assumption that the Court will allow his counsel to respond to the arguments and assertions made therein at the hearing before the Court scheduled for tomorrow (September 12, 2023),” the lawyers said.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku is asking the US court to grant enough subpoenas to compel records and depositions from CSU amid controversy about Tinubu’s admission and graduation.

The school has continued to present contradictory documents that often throw up more questions than previously conceived.

At least two certificates issued by the school in Tinubu’s name are in the public domain. One was given directly to Tinubu, while the other was given to a Nigerian lawyer who obtained a subpoena for the records last year. The one given to Tinubu said he graduated on June 22, 1979, having been admitted in 1977, while the one issued to the Nigerian lawyer, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, carried June 27, 1979.

Still, additional records of admission submitted by CSU under the 2022 subpoena showed that a certain Bola Tinubu, who was admitted to CSU also in the same 1977, presented a Southwest College result belonging to a female.

Furthermore, Elnora Daniel, the CSU president who purportedly signed the 2022 certificate for Tinubu, only joined the school in 1998, or 19 years after Tinubu was said to have graduated.

She left in 2008 following a financial mismanagement scandal, or 14 years before she purportedly signed the certificate as the school’s current president.