“How I Bled For Four Months Non-Stop” – Actress Juliana Olayode Opens Up (Video)

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby in the hit sitcom series ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’, has opened up on her battle with PCOS and Psoriasis.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels, where you have few, unusual or very long periods, while Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

In the video shared on her YouTube channel, the movie star said she discovered the ailment after missing her menstruation for one year.

However, she sometimes experienced a heavy blood flow and used two packs of sanitary towels daily.

According to Juliana, she bled for four months, living on drugs and applying all sorts of medication to her skin until she exercised her faith and everything changed.

She said, “I had polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and I had Psoriasis. I was bleeding every day for four months, and my period did not stop. The way it started was that my period did not come for over a year.

“Sometimes I used like two packs of sanitary towels every day. There was a day when I was at my sister’s house and I slept. I did not want her to know that I was bleeding nonstop. I woke up and the whole bed was full of blood. I had just changed my pad before going to sleep.

“My sister advised me that I had to go for a check-up immediately. But I was scared about what the doctors would tell me. We went to see a gynaecologist. When we were having the tests, I was hoping it was not going to be cancer. Eventually, when the test came out it was PCOS.

“I woke up one day and I said ‘Enough is enough’. I was tired of swallowing drugs and putting all sorts of ointment on my skin. I prayed and exercised my faith and everything changed.

“When I got my healing I also had to change my lifestyle/ the things I eat. The majority of the health issues we have is because of the things that we consume. And to stay healthy you must eat right.”

