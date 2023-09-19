I Came Into Politics By Accident — Obasanjo

Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he never wanted to be a politician, but he became one by accident.

The former President made this known while speaking with a group of youths under the leadership of ‘Africa for Africa Youth Initiative’, (A4A), at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He said: “I never wanted to be a politician, I became one by accident, but the love of my people, love for my country and humanity made it something that I am coming into”.

He charged politicians to aspire to go into politics to serve their people.

“Politics is about service, you must give service and nobody is too old or too young or too poor to give service. When we begin to give quality service, then we shall have qualitative governance.

He said that the rising military coups in Africa showed that the people are tired of some things in their countries and in need of a liberator.

The former President said, he would not support a coup considering his experience in the hands of former Military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha.