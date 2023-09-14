“I’ll End It All Tonight” – DJ Kaywise Addresses Cryptic Post (Video)

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kaywise has addressed the cryptic message he wrote on social media where he threatened to ‘end it all’, barely 24 hours after talented singer Mohbad’s death.

The singer disclosed the disturbing news on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, which has made fans worried, with many speculating a suicidal attempt by the singer.

He wrote, “I’ll end it all by 9 PM tonight. I did my best!!.”

In another post, Kaywise thanked his friends and fans for reaching out and showing concern for him, revealing that his cryptic message wasn’t a suicide post, rather it was to address the misconceptions perpetuated by GistLover.

He also uploaded a video where he addressed some of the rumours.

“The general public misinterpretation of my recent post as a sign of suicidal thoughts highlights the urgency of addressing these issues. It’s crucial for the public to disassociate my name from these misconceptions initially perpetuated by a malicious blog called Gistlover, and I am glad I can rectify the false impressions that have been spreading over the year,” he captioned the video.

See post below: