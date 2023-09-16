‘I’m Shattered’, Naira Marley Mourns Mohbad

Controversial Nigerian artist, Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley has reacted to the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

According to Naira Marley, Mohbad’s death left him heartbroken because he was more than an artist or a signee, but a brother and dear friend.

Recall that Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried the following day, with the cause of death yet undisclosed.

However, Naira Marley in a statement, shared on his Instagram handle described Mohbad as “an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Marlian Music.”

He said despite the fall-out the label never wished any harm on Mohbad.

The statement reads: “With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of an exceptional talent. Someone who was more than an artist or signee but a brother and dear friend Promise “Mohbad” Oladimeji Aloba.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones, we are all heartbroken by his tragic loss and will be truly missed.

“From inception we recognized Mohbad was a force to be reckoned with. His music gave so many people love and light.

READ MORE: Police Set To Exhume Mohbad’s Body For Investigation

“Mohbad touched us all with his heartfelt lyrics, storytelling, infectious smile and energy. The news of his passing has

left us with a permanent hole in our hearts.

“Mohbad is an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of Marlian Music. Despite his departure last year we continually championed his talent.

“No family is perfect, families have disagreements but no harm whatsoever was wished on Mohbad.

“So many things left unsaid but the love was always there. This tragedy is not only a loss for us but to everyone you touched musically around the world.

“As we share our condolences to the late Mohbad, we would like to echo a call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. We’re unhappy and unsettled with everything we have witnessed since Tuesday

the 12th Sept.

“We owe it to Mohbad to assist with uncovering any foul play or injustice. Our brother deserved a better send-off, it saddens us that we couldn’t assist with providing a befitting burial. We will continue our efforts to reach out

to the family.

“We urge our colleagues in the media to treat this matter with the utmost sensitivity, respect and care. We publicly appeal to the authorities to do due diligence and we will work closely to support those handling the matter.

“Finally urge the online community to refrain from circulating damaging accusations that could compromise the investigation.

“Rest well Imole, forever in our hearts.

Yours Sincerely, A Fashola aka Naira Marley.”