INEC Is Headquarters Of Fraud, Court Can’t Remedy Election Petitions — SDP’s Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has described the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a fraudulent agency.

The SDP candidate who disclosed this on Tuesday during an interaction with a cross-section of Nigerians in an online interactive forum HaveYourSay247, recalled how he warned stakeholders about the insincerity of the electoral umpire months before the February 25 polls.

According to him, INEC was just fooling everyone with its promise to transmit results electronically.

The legal practitioner questioned how anyone could trust INEC to conduct a credible election when one can’t go to them to register a political party or file reports or invite them to party conventions without inducing them with money.

“INEC is the headquarters of fraud,” he declared.

Commenting on his campaigns during the election, Adewole said he went to the nooks and crannies of the country and that even great Nigerians like Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe, at the height of their popularity, did not succeed in becoming President.

“The world hasn’t had more than nine people like Zik, yet he couldn’t win the election to become president of Nigeria,” he posited.

Speaking further on why he didn’t challenge the outcome of the presidential election in court, the SDP candidate said that it would have been a waste of time as not every wrong can be remedied by a court.

His words: “The court is not a place you go and complain in general terms.

“99% of wrongs in society cannot be remedied by the court. When you approach the court, you have to narrow your complaints down to specific legal issues. This is something that election petitioners must understand.”