Kogi Poll: I Am Not Afraid Of Yahaya Bello, APC – Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 poll, Dino Melay, said that his party is out to win the election, without fear of intimidation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Melaye led this out in Lokoja, during the inauguration of the PDP Local Government election campaign committee of the 21 local government councils held at the party Secretariat on Thursday.

The former Kogi West Senator accused the ruling party of maladministration, non-payment of salaries, and insecurity.

Melaye said he is not afraid of Governor Yahaya Bello or the APC and urged electorates not to be intimidated during the election but to come out to cast their votes.

He said that the State has become a laughing stock in Nigeria, stressing that the present administration has succeeded in dividing the people along ethnic and religious lines.

Melaye added that no sane person would vote for APC, considering what the current administration has done to the State.

He said: “This election is a walkover for PDP because of maladministration, poverty, non-payment of salaries, gratuity, promotion are not being cash backed and many more.

“The people of Kogi State are not happy as they are looking for a messiah that will save them from captivity.

“Dino Melaye and Habiba are saying here we are, send us. I want to advise especially our Local Government Chairmen, you have all become evangelists and Imam to encourage our people to come out and vote.

“Our people are afraid because APC has sold fear in the minds of the people. I am telling you that as Dino Melaye, I am not afraid of Yahaya Bello or the APC.

“I am assuring us, let the people of Kogi State show that we are not cowards. As citizens of Kogi State, we are not a conquered territory. We will come out and vote, and campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the State including Agasa, the home town of Governor Bello.

“The PDP is a party with plans, well organized, who uses power for the interest of the People.

“Today, any Kogites that are still thinking of voting for the APC have what I call Arthritis of the brain. No sane, logical human being will today vote for APC in Kogi State.

“Is it about our roads? In the last year, there has been no drop of water in Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State. Is it about the dilapidated hospitals that have become mere consulting clinics? Is it about non-payment or percentage payment of salaries? Is it about insecurities of lives and properties?

“This is the first time in the history of our State that House of Assembly members and Commissioners have no vehicles. This is the first time in the history of our State that a permanent Secretary will be using Okada to move to office.

“This is the first time in the history of our State where workers were retrenched for frivolous reasons.

“This is the first time in the history of our State that 120 Professors were ceremoniously sacked from Kogi State University. They are qualified Professors who graduated from first-generation Universities in this Country. The screening at Kogi State University took them out of the system. By the grace of God, we are going to build a new Kogi State.”