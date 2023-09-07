The Lagos State House of Assembly has, again, rejected three out of the 18 commissioner-nominees presented to the House by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that on Monday, Olalekan Onafeko, Clerk of the House, conveyed the request of the Governor to the House through a letter he read during plenary session.

Following this, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa constituted a 12-member committee led by Fatai Mojeed, Chief Whip of the House, to screen the nominees, the report of which was presented report to the House during the plenary session on Thursday.

Addressing the House after the receipt of the report of the committee, Obasa inquired, “After the sitting of the ad-hoc committee, if there is any lawmaker that needs clarification or is aggrieved about this report such person should come out to state his case. We will continue with the confirmation of the nominees, In line with the constitution, I hereby confirm the nominee of the name of the nominees.”

READ ALSO: FG Increases Price Of Electricity Meters

The Speaker thereafter led the House in a voice vote to confirm the nominees during which 3 nominees were rejected witg 15 confirmed.

The rejected nominees include Olalere Odusote, Samuel Egube and Tolani Sule Akibu.

The names of nominees confirmed by the House are Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Oluwaseun Oriyomi, Akin Abayomi, Folashade Kaosarat, Akinyemi Bankole, Cecilia Dada, Barakat Akande, Gbenga Omotosho, Mosopefolu George, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Olumide Oluyinka, Samson Oluyomi, Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Shakirudeen Giwa, and Wahab Fashola.