NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tomato Tins (Video)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, announced the interception of illicit drugs concealed in tins of tomato paste.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a social media post sharing photos and a video clip from the discovery.

“Narco-trend update: This is yet another reason why we tell you some human minds are so flagitious as this video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered tins of tomato paste used to conceal illicit drugs.

READ MORE: NDLEA Intercepts Ephedrine, Skunk, Laughing Gas Consignments At Lagos Airport

“Shine your eyes and be careful with what you pick up from people,” Babafemi wrote X (formerly known as Twitter).