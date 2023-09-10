NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tomato Tins (Video)

By
Alex Adedamola
-

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, announced the interception of illicit drugs concealed in tins of tomato paste.

Video: NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tomato Tins

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a social media post sharing photos and a video clip from the discovery.

“Narco-trend update: This is yet another reason why we tell you some human minds are so flagitious as this video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered tins of tomato paste used to conceal illicit drugs.

“Shine your eyes and be careful with what you pick up from people,” Babafemi wrote X (formerly known as Twitter).

