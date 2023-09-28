No Agreement With FG To Suspend Indefinite Strike – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that it does not have any agreement with the government to suspend its planned strike.

Recall that the organised labour comprising of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday, slated the strike to commence from October 3.

The unions announced that workers will proceed on indefinite strike over the government’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The union added that the Federal Government has not invited the them or given any date to meet with the NLC over the proposed strike.

NLC in a statement issued by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said: “The press statement issued by the Director of Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Olajide Oshundun on our proposed strike action and illegal occupation of the secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers has been brought to our attention. We note some inconsistencies.

“Accordingly, we find it necessary to make clarifications. Firstly, we do not have any agreement with the government to suspend the planned strike action. Neither do we have any date for a meeting with the government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike.

“While we do not intend to demean or minimise the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, this matter is beyond the Ministry. This should have been obvious to them during our most recent meeting.

“Secondly, while we appreciate the role played by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Barrister Simon Lalong in securing the release of the executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers from unlawful/illegal police detention, we take exception to the Ministry describing these executives as factional leaders.

“They were lawfully elected into office. We still find it necessary to advise the police and those elements behind their travails to desist from this despicable and shameful conduct. They are advised to retrace their steps.

“If democracy is to be of meaning to us, then we should resist the urge or temptation for impunity. Enough is enough.”