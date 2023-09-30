Police Investigate Alleged Poisoning Of Tourism Minister In Abuja

Haruna Garba, the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) Commissioner of Police (CP), has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John.

The Department was ordered by Garba to take over the case from the Mabushi Police Division, which had earlier begun a probe into the case.

Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, revealed to The Punch on Saturday that the police are investigating an alleged case about the minister.

“The CP has ordered the Mabushi Police Division that was investigating the matter to immediately transfer it to the SCID,” SP Adeh revealed.

Information Nigeria understands that the Ministry of Tourism denied reports alleging that the Minister, Ade-John, was poisoned and rushed to the hospital.

The Ministry’s Assistant Director of Press, Emem Mariam Ofiong, debunked the claim, saying that the minister had malaria and had been treated and stabilized.

The ministry claims were, however, contrary to the account of family sources, who allegedly disclosed that the minister had spent four days at the facility as of Friday morning.

According to Peoples Gazette, the Minister was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, shortly after she started manifesting poisoning symptoms.