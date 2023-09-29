Reactions As Ibadan-Based Chef Begins Cooking Marathon To Break Hilda Baci’s GWR (Video)

An Ibadan-based chef has commenced a cooking marathon to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record, for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The lady identified as Peniellcm commenced her attempt on September 28th and at the time of reporting, she’s currently cooked for 15 hours.

She’s seen being assisted by a sole assistant chef in the kitchen.

This is coming barely four months after Hilda Baci started and smashed the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Read some reactions below:

gu.ru._ asked: “Na food everybody Dey cook, nobody Dey jump from skyscraper?”

___dunsin___ stated: “Wo make una break am. Make all of us rest”

brainee_rf said: “Omo person been wan dey regret say e come from Ibadan sef cuz the way you bloggers abuse us e Dey always pain me Allah.”

gif_ty47 wrote: “Una don still start again.”

_daphnejay said: “You will learn the hard way, stop playing.”

official_frank_hood4670 noted: “Na Sam Larry matter Dey ground now.”

afrolaud_usa said: “Take your attention seeking pot inside your home! We need #nodistractions #justice4mohbad.”

Watch video below: